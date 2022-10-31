Some 60% of people who took the flu jab in the past two weeks also took the latest COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Monday.

He said the jabs were available for all those aged over 55 and those who suffer from chronic diseases. 55,000 jabs were administered in two weeks free of charge in health centres.

As from Monday, anyone, of whatever age, could walk in to take the jabs. The flu jab (nasal spray for children) is administered for all those aged over six months. The Covid booster (tailored for the latest Omicron variant) is available for all those aged over 12.

The minister said people were being urged to take both vaccines together.

He said the jabs could not be administered from local council offices because the Covid vaccine needs to be kept at a low temperature. It was important that people also took the new Covid jab, the minister said, because COVID-19 was still circulating and could cause problems, especially among older people and those having chronic conditions.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by Rosianne Cutajar.