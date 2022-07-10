On April 7, 1962, the late Gozo Bishop Joseph Pace ordained seven priests at the Gozo cathedral. Sixty years later, one of them, Mgr Joseph Grech-Pace of Kerċem, is still serving the Church in Gozo. Recently, Mgr Grech-Pace presided over a Mass of Thanksgiving at Kerċem parish church, the village where he was born and where he has lived all the years.

At the beginning of his priestly life, Mgr Grech-Pace served for many years as vice-prefect of youths preparing for the priesthood at the seminary. Later, he was master of ceremonies of the Cathedral Chapter as well as of Bishop Nikol Cauchi. Eventually, he was inducted canon of the Gozo cathedral and currently holds the duty of precentor.

On the occasion of the Thanksgiving Mass, Mgr Grech-Pace gave a special edition of the compline in Maltese, a booklet of evening prayers that form part of the Divine Office every consecrated person is invited to recite before going to sleep, to all Gozitan priests.