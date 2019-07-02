Some 600 contractors have signed up to be part of a registry set up in July, Malta Developers Association head Sandro Chetcuti revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Opposition leader Adrian Delia, Mr Chetcuti said that since the registry was set up last month, some 600 contractors, previously unknown to the association.

The registry was part of a series of steps taken earlier in the summer following a series of accidents on construction sites, including a number of building collapses.

During the meeting, called by the PN, the two sides will be discussing the reforms to the rent laws.

While thanking the party leader for the meeting, Mr Chetcuti said MDA members were concerned by the problems the party was facing and went on to urge Dr Delia to work on reinstating unity within the party.

"You need to be stronger and more united. Come together because the country needs you. The government has a number of authorities and ministers who are eager to work but also others who are “tired” and that is why the Opposition is needed," Mr Chetcuti said in his appeal. He also urged the Opposition to come up with more ideas.

On the reform to the rent law, Mr Chetcuti insisted these will not solve any of the issues currently at hand. He also expressed disappointment that the PN did not contribute much to these laws.

The MDA head also lamented problems with bureaucracy, insisting that some authorities were taking things a step too far resulting in the sector being "back to square one".

On his part, Dr Delia insisted that while the rent laws need upgrading, they would not solve much since the government was trying to come up with a solution to something it created in the first place.

"You cannot have peace of mind to start your life if you do not have a roof over your head. At the same time we have the elderly’s concerns. For instance, 70-year-olds cannot get a loan," Dr Delia said, adding that the private sector needed to be involved if the problem was to be properly addressed.