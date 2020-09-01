Children and people with autism could soon have their own sensory room at home through a housing authority scheme launched on Tuesday.

Those interested in the Sens-Ability scheme, drawn in collaboration with the Autism Parents Association, could benefit from a €6,000 grant.

The scheme, launched by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes and Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of prime minister Robert Abela, will fund rooms that are specifically designed to support the varied needs of people with autism.