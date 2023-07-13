A 47-year-old man who lives in Pietà has been arrested on suspicions of drug trafficking, the police said. He is expected to be charged in court on Thursday afternoon.

They said in a statement that after receiving information that the man was trafficking drugs, they circled his residence at around noon on Wednesday.

On realising that the police were on to him, the man tried to escape and was seen throwing items onto the road.

Cash found at the man's residence. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

He was arrested with a bag containing around a kilo of what the police suspect is cocaine, as well as a small amount of suspected heroin, in his possession.

The market value of the drugs found is around €60,000, the police said.

During further searches at the residence, the police found several items related to drug trafficking as well as cash.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating