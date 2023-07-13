A 47-year-old man who lives in Pietà has been arrested on suspicions of drug trafficking, the police said. He is expected to be charged in court on Thursday afternoon.

They said in a statement that after receiving information that the man was trafficking drugs, they circled his residence at around noon on Wednesday.

On realising that the police were on to him, the man tried to escape and was seen throwing items onto the road.

Cash found at the man's residence. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police ForceCash found at the man's residence. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

He was arrested with a bag containing around a kilo of what the police suspect is cocaine, as well as a small amount of suspected heroin, in his possession.

The market value of the drugs found is around €60,000, the police said.

During further searches at the residence, the police found several items related to drug trafficking as well as cash.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.