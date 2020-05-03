More than €600,000 have been invested in the Malta National Aquarium, currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure of the centre was seen as an opportunity to embark on maintenance works and other projects.

Attractions and other areas around the aquarium were shifted, by emptying tanks which would have been a disturbance to the public upon their visit. New themes were created and the appropriate fish, anemone and corals selected for the tanks. Works are estimated to be ready in time for the reopening, and are aimed to enrich the visitors' experience.

A new quarantine area is also being developed for the quarantine process when bringing in new fish for the public exhibits.

This has involved refurbishing a service corridor which was not in use by creating drains, while applying humidity resistant gypsum panels on the walls and retiling the floor and walls together with all the necessary plumbing and electrical works to make it fully functional.

This would render the old quarantine area in an alternative space to open potentially five new tanks in the near future, since the area is adjacent to the public side of the aquarium. There are also advanced plans to make a rainforest exhibition to further compliment the ongoing increase of tanks in the aquarium.

Another investment is a new chiller that is going to be incorporated into the existing chilling system in preparation for heatwaves and the hectic summer to keep optimal conditions for both animals and personnel.

Anew lighting infrastructure will be installed in and around the aquarium by making use of more energy saving lights that provide sharper lighting, together with increased colour changing functionality for the exterior and interior of the dome, in all walkways, fish tanks and in the restaurant area.

The Malta National Aquarium also worked on two educational projects with the University of Malta.

These consist of new exhibits and feature a new seabird cave and a new conservation section within the existing sea bird cave area, and a designated area built to promote conservation and recycling through an educational, eye-catching and powerful display to suit all ages.

Another project is the Aquaponics Display, also in collaboration with the University of Malta for a new display for the aquarium based on aquaponics technology. This consists of a sustainable display which would explain how aquaponics could be beneficial in countries and territories with limited access to water, electricity and fertile soil.

A new and unique exhibit is the Amazon forest. This exhibit will eventually portray an Amazon tributary at the beginning stage of its seasonal flooding. One-third of the world’s animal species call the Amazon home, including reptiles, insects, and a large variety of fish. In this zone, there will be approximately four to five displays that portray identical slices of the river forest: one in the rainy season and the other in the dry season.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli praised the aquarium for taking advance of the current situation to do the works. Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia added that such investment between the private sector together with the government entities would ensure sustainability in tourism when sites were reopened.

Sales and marketing director Mark Pace stated that during the closure of the centre followers were kept active through several educational and interactive talks. He said the aquarium was fully geared and ready to open its doors again it was possible to do so.