Public Service Week 2020 kicked off on Friday with the theme Servizz Pubbliku Dejjem Miegħek (A Public Service that is Always with You).

Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar launched a publication about the work of the public service over the last 12 months. An academic analysis of the work of the public service was also presented, showing that 61% of the public believe that government services have improved.



Cutajar said the public service provides clients with around 2,000 services every day, accounting for almost 13 million daily interactions. He expressed satisfaction at the fact that the percentage of women in public service leadership is at the forefront in Europe, with 46% of the highest positions being occupied by women. This figure is twice that of 2012.



Eurobarometer data also shows that public confidence in the Malta’s public service is 18 percentage points higher than the European average, he said.



A survey carried out in recent months, the results of which were presented on Friday by academics Frank Bezzina, Vincent Marmarà, and Emanuel Camilleri, shows that 61% of the population believe that government services have improved; 74% say that online services have improved; 64% are aware of the renewal being carried out in the public service; and 77% are aware of servizz.gov and its services.



Cutajar said that these results continue to confirm that from a public service that was a concern to clients, there was now have a public service that wins international awards and is accessible everywhere, 24 hours a day.



He said that in 2019 the public service implemented 156 simplification measures.





