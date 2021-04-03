A total of 62 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday by health authorities, continuing a positive downward trend that has seen eight consecutive days of new cases remaining in double-digit territory.



Two further patients died while infected with the virus, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll up to 397.

The victims were two men aged 62 and 65. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Healthcare workers administered 2,289 swab tests over the previous 24 hours.



Active cases declined for the 17th consecutive day and now stand at 633, after 114 patients recovered overnight. The last time Malta had fewer active cases was on October 9, 2020.

Vaccination continued at a rapid rate on Friday, when healthcare workers administered 5,512 vaccine doses. 1,226 of those were second doses. It was the fifth consecutive day that more than 5,000 doses were administered in a 24-hour period.

A total of 209,065 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with just over 57,000 of those being second doses.