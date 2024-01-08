630 parents reported being victims of violence by their children in the past two years, shocking data given in parliament shows.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told Paula Mifsud Bonnici (PN) that according to information available from 2021, 568 domestic violence reports had been filed by parents about their children. The reports involved 630 persons.

225 of them were fathers and 405 mothers.

165 of the mothers and 150 of the fathers were aged 60 or over.

Court action was taken whenever the reports were backed by evidence, with 461 cases having been instituted.