63 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, the lowest number since 57 cases were reported on February 5 and a far cry from the record 510 new cases on March 10.

67 cases were reported on Sunday, on a day when the government announced it was limiting gathering in public spaces to just two from different households in a bid to prevent a resurgence of the virus over the Easter period.

The health authorities said on Monday that a 73-year-old man died while diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours. 332 people recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 1,132.

2,101 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccine jabs has increased to 180,587, of which 51, 237 were second jabs.