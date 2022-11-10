Sixty-four artists have once again come together to exhibit their works to raise more funds for Ukrainian refugees currently residing in Malta and who have been impacted by the war.

It will be held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian's and will be running for a number of weeks starting on Saturday.

It follows the first collective art exhibition titled Artists for Ukraine held last April at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, founded and curated by Stephanie Mizzi with the help and support of Prof. Ġorġ Mallia and Prof. Victor Grech.

A total of €16,718 was donated and the money is being utilised to assist Ukrainian mothers and children who fled war-torn Ukraine and came to Malta. Food, shelter, clothing and other things ancillary are being provided to them on a regular basis and organised by the CSR Malta Association.

Once again each artist is donating the proceeds from the sale of their works to the fund set up for refugees.

Mizzi said: “Aside from being a fundraising event, it will also bring together well-established artists and rising stars with big hearts and great talent under one roof, some of whom are exhibiting for the first time”.

In his foreword to a book being published to mark the exhibition, renowned artist and architect Richard England writes: “Stephanie Mizzi’s and Prof. Grech’s request for local and visiting artists to donate works in these two colours should provide ample inspiration. The Maltese islands themselves are but an alchemy of these two pigments: the natural blue opalescence of its surrounding seas and its manmade yellow xanthous masonry structures, as if to echo Van Gogh’s words, ‘there is no blue without yellow’”.

The public is invited to visit the exhibition and follow the exhibition’s Facebook page.