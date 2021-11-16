Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, while a further 31 patients recovered, according to health data.

Tuesday's number of daily cases is the highest since September 2, when there were 75 cases. There are now 636 known active cases in Malta.

Of these, 16 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

So far, 79,203 booster jabs have been administered, while a total of 911,620 COVID vaccine doses were administered over the past months.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday urged the public to take the vaccine and its boosters to keep the situation under control.