A woman aged 64 has died while COVID-positive, the health ministry said on Saturday as it reported 121 newly detected virus infections.

The woman is the 608th person to die while infected in Malta so far.

Data released by the health ministry showed that there are currently 41 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those inside the hospital's intensive treatment unit.

A total of 75 patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 845.

Saturdays' 121 new cases is the second-highest daily tally registered this week.

A total of 344,315 people have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.