The number of people who can meet in groups rose to four as of Monday, but 65 were fined for being in larger gatherings.

In terms of regulations introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19, people in large groups are fined €100 each.

Inspections are made by the police and Environmental Health Officers.

No offenders were found in 305 inspections to check on those under mandatory quarantine. Such people include infected persons and those known to have come into contact with them.