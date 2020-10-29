A new wharf for cargo will be built at the Ras Ħanżir area in Paola, a project that will cost €65 million, partially funded by the EU Cohesion Fund.

Addressing a press conference, Transport Minister Ian Borg said that “after years of abandonment”, Infrastructure Malta immediately showed interest in taking on the project.

“Thanks to this government, which not only thinks of the present generation’s health, but also long term for future generations, I can proudly say with confidence that we will be investing a total of €65 million which will be used to build a new wharf for the shipping of goods," he said.

Once completed, the project will also be enriching the efficiency of Grand Harbour and further increasing the space for the mooring of Ro-Ro ships and others which enter the harbour, he said.

Some €23.9 million will come from EU funds.

Earlier in October, a call was issued for contractors to build the facility in the next three years. The wharf will have an area of about 28,000 square metres, equivalent to four football grounds.

This will also serve for the increased mooring of vessels of up to 300 metres in length and nine metres wide.

Other facilities in this project include connections for potable water, electricity and telecommunications. There will be systems for rainwater catchment, as well as a system of fire hydrants. The project will also include efficient lighting and electrical charging for refrigerated trailers.