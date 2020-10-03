A total of 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, while another 43 recovered, according to health authorities.



The 65 new cases is the highest number of new cases identified over a 24-hour period in two weeks, matching the number reached on September 19.



This means that Malta had 455 active cases of COVID-19 as of 12.30pm on Saturday out of a total of 3204 cases identified since March, when the first cases were recorded.

The new cases announced on Saturday were identified from 2,108 swab tests carried out over the past day.

Thirty-eight coronavirus patients have died since the start of the pandemic in Malta.

Health authorities said the 65 new cases were still being investigated by contact tracing teams. Of Friday's cases,

10 were family members of previously-known cases

Seven were in contact with work colleagues who tested positive

Two were direct contacts of other positive cases

Two were imported