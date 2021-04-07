A total of 65 new COVID-19 cases were announced by health authorities on Wednesday, making it the 12th consecutive day that the number of new cases remained in double digits.

A 78-year-old woman died at Mater Dei Hospital, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths up to 400.

Wednesday's new cases were found from 2,210 swab tests taken over the previous 24 hours.

Active cases rose slightly after declining for 20 days, with the number now being 545. A total of 47 patients recovered overnight.

The government announced a reopening plan on Wednesday, with a staggered reopening of schools beginning Monday, with non-essential shops and services to reopen on April 26.

A total of 223,020 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 61,111 of those being second doses.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue a statement later on Wednesday about its review of a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, following reports linking it to blood clots in some cases.

Italian media reported an EMA official saying on Tuesday that the regulator had found a link, but had not yet determined its cause.

However, there have been no cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine in Malta and the country will continue administering it unless EMA guidance changes, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

Besides the AstraZeneca vaccine, Malta is also administering jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

More than 99 per cent of those given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed immunity against the virus and did not get infected after receiving the jab.

To report breaches of COVID-19 public health regulations, call 21224001