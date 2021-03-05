Sixty-five new police officers were sworn on Friday, in a ceremony at Ta’ Kandja.

The officers, 54 men and 11 women, joined the force after they concluded a four-month training course for recruits, led by the Disciplinary Forces Academy.

It included physical and academic training.

The event was attended by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who congratulated the new recruits and encouraged them to continue with their studies.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà reminded the new officers of the force’s mission - to provide a professional and trusted service to ensure a safe country in partnership with the community.

He emphasised the importance of mission which, he said, had to guide them in their daily operations.

Best recruit Matthew Galea was awarded the Mark Farrugia Shield.

