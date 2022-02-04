Just under 65,000 people visited servizz.gov's 22 regional hubs and two technical hubs seeking assistance between October and December, the government said on Friday.

The three most visited regional hubs were in Żejtun, Qormi and Mosta. The most visited technical hub was the taxpayer service servizz.gov with 10,029 visits. The education hub, edu servizz.gov, recorded just over 1,900 visits.

A new regional hub was also inaugurated in Siġġiewi in the same period.

In the same period, Freephone 153 answered 196,029 calls and the largest number of queries were related to social security. The website www.servizz.gov.mt was accessed 280,021 times.

The total number of downloads of mobile apps through the maltapps launcher amounted to 9,910. The most popular app was COVID Alert Malta, which was downloaded 2,968 times.

On the other hand, 12,549 e-mails were received by servizz@gov.mt, and October was the month in which the agency received the most e-mails.