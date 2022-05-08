More than 70 swimmers who swam at the Neptunes pool over a period of 24 hours have raised more than €65,000 for the Victory Kitchen food charity.

Some of the funds will also go into the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund to help find a cure for young twin boys with a rare condition.

Part of the funds raised will help Len & Jacob, twin boys with a rare condition. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Victory Kitchen - named after the wartime community kitchens - was set up during the pandemic to help struggling families, and the foundation which runs it plans to keep it going despite COVID-19 receding. It currently dishes out some 1,700 meals a week to people in need.

Chef and founder Rafel Sammut expressed fears recently that the foundation’s funds may run out by the summer.

He therefore teamed up with friend Andrew Arrigo to organize the VK fundraising Swim Challenge 22.

Sammut and Arrigo, who both trained with the Neptunes waterpolo team, started the swim at 4pm on Saturday and swam for 24 hours straight till Sunday afternoon.

All smiles. Andrew Arrigo and Rafel Sammut rest after swimming for 24 hours. Photo: Jonathan Borg

They were joined by many more swimmers during the course of the 24 hours.

Their initial target was a 12-hour swim, and the organizers were appealing for donations of €400 per 10km of swimming, but money poured in, encouraging more people to take to the water, stretching the swim to a full 24 hours.

Swimmers booked their lanes against a small donation.

Sammut said the people's generosity encouraged him to move forward with plans to turn a Marsa shop into a bigger kitchen, thus serving more people in need.

Those wanting to donate can do so on BOV Mobile/Revolut 99441950 or to IBAN: MT10APSB77013000000044687710017.