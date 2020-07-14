The government has exported around 6,550 tonnes of mixed glass – the largest export of glass since 2013.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said during a visit to the export operation in Grand Harbour this was part of the extensive work being carried out by Wasteserv to move towards a circular economy approach, through which materials are processed to re-enter the value chain.



Such approach would allow Malta to move to new environmental levels and continue to do justice to the public’s waste separation efforts. The glass, which was collected from the various civic amenity sites across Malta and Gozo, bring in-sites, and kerbside collection, will now be transformed into raw materials for the creation of new products, giving waste a new life.



“This is part of the government’s overarching vision for the sector. Malta is now moving to a new level of environmental performance, the country’s infrastructure is being significantly upgraded, and I believe that the general public will once again live up to the challenge and significantly increase waste separation efforts,” Farrugia said.