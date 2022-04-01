Malta has recorded 659 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, according to public health data published on an online repository.

It marks a slight dip on the 760 cases reported the previous day, which had been an 11-week high.

The data shows there are now 5,970 active cases after a further 329 people recovered overnight.

Information made available by the authorities does not cite the number of COVID patients in hospital or those receiving intensive care.

The health ministry has stopped publishing its daily COVID update on its Facebook page saħħa, with the last update provided on Sunday.

One of the people to test positive since then is Health Minister Chris Fearne.

He announced the news on Thursday, days after celebrating the general election result in a packed counting hall and hours after shaking the hand of the prime minister during a swearing-in ceremony.

Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, told Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme on Wednesday that a subvariant of Omicron that is more contagious than the original is now the most common COVID-19 strain in Malta, accounting for 86% of new cases last week.

She also attributed the increase in daily cases to the easing of restrictions, increased mobility by the public and a cold spell.