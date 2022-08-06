Contraventions found during routine inspections of commercial and cargo vehicles outnumbered the vehicles inspected, according to a government entity.

Over the past months, a series of inspections that were carried out on 44 heavy vehicles, resulted in 66 illegalities being recorded, Transport Malta reported in a statement on Saturday

A number of vehicles had more than one illegality pegged to one vehicle, and had to be fined for these contraventions, TM pointed out.

Drivers were fined for a lack of proper firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, vehicles or tyres not being in a good general condition, and for an invalid license and insurance policy.

Transport Malta Enforcement Officers carried out these inspections with Officers from the Traffic Division and Immigration Department within the Malta Police Force, officers from Jobsplus and the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER). During one of these inspections, officers from the European Labour Agency were also present.

RELATED STORIES Three in four cars pulled over for roadside inspections not compliant with law