Sixty-six new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, while a further 32 patients recovered, according to health data.

Another 64 cases were recorded on both Wednesday and Tuesday.

There are now 704 known active cases in Malta.

Of these, 15 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, including three in the intensive care unit.

So far, 85,138 booster jabs have been administered, while a total of 918,309 COVID vaccine doses were administered over the past months.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday urged the public to take the vaccine and its boosters to keep the situation under control.

No recorded positive COVID-19 cases were linked to mass activities that took place throughout September.