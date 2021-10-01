A 66-year-old man has died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Friday.

There are currently five people with COVID who are being cared for in hospital. None of them are receiving intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, 14 people tested positive for the virus overnight, while another 30 recovered. This means Malta now has 311 active COVID cases.

A total of 458 people have died while positive for the virus since the pandemic reached Malta in March of 2020.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Vaccination

Health authorities data published on the Facebook page saħħa meanwhile shows that a total of 824,327 vaccination doses have been administered so far.

Of these, 12,071 are booster jabs.

On Thursday the island finally made its way back to the EU's travel green list after spending the summer months on the red and orange lists.