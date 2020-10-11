A 67-year-year-old man has become the 42nd victim of COVID-19 in Malta, and one of the youngest.

He passed away on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital, where he was being treated in intensive care.

The Health Ministry said he had other issues. He was hospitalised on September 28 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 1.

The last previous victim was a 96-year-old woman who died four days ago.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Friday that 43 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in various hospitals.

They included nine in intensive care.