An 88-year-old man died while infected with COVID-19 while healthcare workers detected 68 new virus cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

There are currently 664 known active virus cases in the country, with 36 of those patients - 5.4 per cent - receiving treatment in hospital. Three of those hospitalised patients require intensive care, up from the two ITU patients registered on Friday.

The 88-year-old virus victim announced on Saturday was the 436th person to die while infected since the pandemic began in Malta in March 2020.

A total of 44 patients recovered overnight while healthcare workers administered 3,247 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, ministry data indicated.

Vaccination

Data showed that a total of 1,293 vaccine doses were administered over the past day.

As of Saturday, 408,885 people were fully vaccinated.