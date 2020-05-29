A 68-year-old man has died at Mater Dei Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. It is the second confirmed death of the day.

The health authorities said on Friday evening that the man, who suffered several chronic conditions, was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 19.

The Health Ministry said the man, who was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital when he contracted the virus, died earlier this evening. He is the ninth coronavirus patient to die of the deadly virus.

Earlier on Friday, the health authorities confirmed the eight death of a 56-year-old man who also had underlying chronic conditions. He died on Thursday night. In her update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci confirmed he was not on a ventilator because "he did not need invasive ventilation".

The Health Ministry offered its condolences and called on the public to adhere to the authorities recommendations to safeguard the most vulnerable.

Their death follows that of a 97-year-old man on Tuesday. He was the third patient at Karin Grech Hospital to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Malta's youngest coronavirus victim is 53-year-old heart surgeon and university lecturer Aaron Casha. His death was announced on May 13, four days after being diagnosed with the virus. He too had serious underlying health issues.