A 68-year old Xewkija woman suffered serious injuries after she fell around one storey at a construction site in Sannat, Gozo, police said.

The woman reportedly fell from stairs at the site, at around 10am.

She is being treated for her injuries at the Gozo General Hospital, after an emergency medical team and members from the Civil Protection Department were called to the site.

A magisterial inquiry into the accident will be led by Magistrate Dr Bridgette Sultana. A police investigation is ongoing.