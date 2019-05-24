€687,795 were raised during the 11th edition of the Volleyball Marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza between Friday and Sunday. This sum included €378,226 collected during a special edition of Xarabank.
40 young players, coaches, referees, scorekeepers, medical doctors, physiotherapists and nurses challenged the persisting heat of the day and played 53 hours of non-stop volleyball to raise the much-needed funds.
The marathon was inaugurated on Friday by President George Vella.
The director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Fr Martin Micallef, thanked all for the generosity shown and promised that this generosity would translate into more work to improve the qualilty of life of residents at the homes.
