A 68-year old man who was facing charges of having laundered funds derived through his son’s drug trafficking activity has been handed a suspended sentence and fined €75,000. All his assets have been confiscated.

Mario Brignone was facing two separate cases of money laundering with charges dating back to June 2020 and the preceding years, with the second case covering the period between August 2020 and April 2021.

In the second case, he was also charged with breaching bail conditions related to his previous arraignment.

Brignone’s Cospicua home was searched during drug trafficking investigations which first led police to his son’s home at Zabbar.

In April 2021 some €15,000 in cash were found at the pensioner’s home, together with plastic sachets which police believed were being used for drug trafficking.

Brignone told police that he received a state pension of just over €700 a month, but admitted to having a gambling addiction.

Although Brignone originally pleaded not guilty, when the prosecution wrapped up its evidence stage and just before the ball crossed over to the defence’s court, he changed his plea and registered an admission last month.

When delivering judgment in both cases the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, observed that this was not a case of ‘self-laundering’ since the accused’s actions were intended to hide monies derived from drug trafficking.

The trafficker benefited at the expense of those who were slaves to their addiction.

When meting out punishment the court took note of the nature of the offences and the fact that the accused’s criminal record was “not at all concerning.”

However, on the other hand, he had registered an admission at a later stage of the proceedings.

Moreover, at his age, he ought to have been in a better position to assess and weigh the consequences of his acts. He was no carefree youth, but had a better understanding of life.

Having said that, the courtsaid it could not ignore the fact that the accused was under the control of his son and his criminal ways.

When all was considered the court concluded that an effective jail term was not appropriate punishment.

Even the prosecution shared that view.

The court thus condemned Brignone to a 2-year jail term suspended for four years in each case and ordered confiscation of all his assets, movable and immovable.

The amounts of laundered funds were €128,000 and €15,173.55 respectively.

In the first case, the court imposed a fine of €55,000 and a fine of €20,000 in the second case which could be converted into a term of imprisonment unless paid.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the bail bond amounting to €20,000 and ordered the accused to pay a total of €31,865 in court expenses.

Inspectors Lianne Bonello and Kevin Pulis prosecuted, together with AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Godwin Cini.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the defendant.