Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, slightly up from the 64 cases reported on Monday.

The number of virus patients in hospital was slightly down, however, at 31 from Monday's 37. Five patients remain in intensive care.

134 patients recovered overnight, leaving 1,544 active cases.

3,157 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The health authorities said the number of vaccination jabs has risen to 762,832, with 385,049 people now fully vaccinated.