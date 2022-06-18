A 69 year old man was left with grievous injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Ħal Qormi on Saturday morning.
The accident took place on Triq Ħal Qormi at 8.30am and involved three cars, a BMW 520D, a Toyota Vitz, and a MercedesBenz Sprinter.
The driver of the Toyota, a Marsa resident, was assisted by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
A police investigation is ongoing.
