A 69 year old man was left with grievous injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Ħal Qormi on Saturday morning.

The accident took place on Triq Ħal Qormi at 8.30am and involved three cars, a BMW 520D, a Toyota Vitz, and a MercedesBenz Sprinter.

The driver of the Toyota, a Marsa resident, was assisted by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.