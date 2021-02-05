By the end of this month Infrastructure Malta would have invested €7 million in 10 Żejtun roads over two years, including the reconstruction of five main roads.

This February, the agency will be completing the reconstruction of Il-Hamsa u Ghoxrin ta’ Novembru Avenue, the main road leading to Żejtun from Tal-Barrani Road.

The rebuilding of Il-Kbira (Main) Street, in the centre of this locality, will also be completed this month.

IM said on Friday that Il-Hamsa u Ghoxrin ta Novembru Avenue had been in a state of disrepair for many years. The roots of the two rows of tall trees along the side were pushing upwards and breaking the road surface.

The agency modified the road’s foundations to include two underground concrete walls serving as root barriers, keeping them from reaching the new asphalt surface.

It also removed the stumps of dead trees and planted 36 Aleppo pine trees instead, to restore the road’s tree-lined landscape.

Last year IM rebuilt Toni Zahra Road, another important road connecting Il-Hamsa u Ghoxrin ta’ Novembru Avenue with L-Ahhar Hbit mit-Torok Road (known as “tac-Cawsli”), towards Żabbar, which the agency rebuilt in 2019.

IM also reconstructed Il-Labour Road, which runs parallel to Il-Hamsa u Ghoxrin ta’ Novembru Avenue.

It meanwhile carried out extensive maintenance and resurfacing works in Id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas Road, between Żejtun and Marsascala, and completed reconstruction works in Bugharbiel, Dwiemes, Taltas and part of Il-Faqqus streets, as well as another four rural roads within the limits of the same locality.

This work is part of the seven-year, €700-million commitment to support local councils in the reconstruction of residential roads.

Triq Toni Zahra. Photo: Infrastructure Malta