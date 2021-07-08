Around 70 vessels which had been abandoned in bays and streets have been removed by public service workers.

The abandoned vessels had been obstructing passageways, blemishing the surrounding or occupying parking spaces.

The clean-up action was taken at Senglea, St Thomas Bay in Marsascala and different areas of Marsaxlokk.

The initiative, part of the campaign 'Insebbħu Pajjiżna', was taken after an enforcement notice was attached to the vessels.

Divers were also involved in a clean-up of the seabed, during which they picked up dumped material, including tyres and construction waste.

A number of other areas around the country are currently being spruced up in the initiative coordinated by the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary.