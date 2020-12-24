Seventy new COVID-19 cases were detected between Wednesday and Thursday while almost twice that number of patients, 130, recovered overnight, data released on Thursday showed.

Two more COVID-19 patients died, bumping Malta’s virus death toll up to 203. No information about the two latest victims was provided.

The 70 new cases announced by the Health Ministry on social media were detected from 2,928 swab tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The positivity rate indicates what share of tests turns out to be positive.

There were 1,436 active virus cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Thursday.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify the sources of Thursday’s 70 new cases.

Of cases announced on Wednesday:



23 are family members of known cases

Eight are work colleagues of known cases

Seven were in direct contact with known cases

Three were at social gatherings with known cases