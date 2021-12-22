S0me 70 people are in distress in Malta’s search and rescue zone.

NGO Alarm Phone said on Twitter on Wednesday it is in contact with two boats in the Maltese search and rescue area “who are urgently asking for help”.

One wooden boat, it said, is carrying 30 people and a second boat has around 40 people on board.

The NGO said the authorities have been informed and need to launch an immediate search and rescue operation.