Malta has fully vaccinated 70 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19, Health Minister announced on social media on Saturday.

The milestone comes just over one month after Malta managed to inoculate 70 per cent of adults with at least one vaccine dose, in what Fearne had described as “herd immunity”.

Malta is the first EU country to have fully vaccinated 70 per cent of adults and continues to lead the 27-nation bloc in terms of vaccine rollout speed.

81 per cent of adults have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose, Fearne added in his tweet, writing that 650,000 vaccine doses had been administered so far.

According to Health Ministry data, as of Thursday around 304,000 people were fully vaccinated.

Malta’s vaccine campaign has focused on over 16s so far but is gradually being broadened to also include children aged 12 to 15. Parents of such teenagers can expect to start receiving vaccination appointment letters in the post as of next week, Fearne has said.

Vaccine registration is available online.