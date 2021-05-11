A group of 70 migrants is being brought to Malta after having been rescued at sea south of Malta last night, the Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed.

No details were given about the operation, conducted by the AFM.

The past week has seen a surge of migrant crossings from Libya towards Europe, with over 1,400 migrants landing in Lampedusa over the course of last weekend.

Alarm Phone, an NGO that monitors calls for rescue and is particularly active in the Mediterranean, on Monday said they there were over 400 migrants in five boats in Malta's search and rescue zone.

On May 6, the Libyan authorities stopped 638 people from leaving Liban-controlled waters.

The International Organisation for Migration has repeatedly sounded concerns about migrants being returned to Libya, with the nation being deemed unsafe due to the war-torn country's struggle to rein in criminal smuggling networks.