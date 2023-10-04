RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose said last season’s 7-0 thrashing by Manchester City was “history” as the two sides prepare to meet again in the Champions League in Germany on Wednesday.

City’s rampant victory in their home leg of the last 16 tie, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals in 60 minutes, was one of the English side’s key victories on the way to winning the Champions League for the first time last season.

“It wasn’t part of the preparation for the game, because it’s history,” Rose said in Leipzig on Tuesday.

“Everything came together for them in that match and of course we were hugely dissatisfied with the size of the result.

“But we’re in a new season and we’re doing pretty well right now.”

