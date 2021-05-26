Two large trees that have stood in Attard for more than 70 years have to be removed because they pose a safety issue for drivers, Transport Minister Ian Borg has said.

Residents of Triq in-Nutar Żarb were initially told the protected ficus trees would be spared from destruction as part of the controversial Central Link project.

However Borg told parliament that an audit had since found the trees could pose a "safety issue for drivers" and would need to go.

As well as fighting to save the trees, residents also fear the new plan for the road does not allow them to safely exit their driveways.

The works are part of the €55 million project to reduce travel time between Mriehel and Ta’ Qali, which has already led to the loss of trees.

Borg told parliament that Alfred Baldacchino, a well-known environmentalist, who lives on the street, had previously contacted him about his concerns.

“I contacted Infrastructure Malta, who informed me that during that time, those trees were not part of the plan to be removed, and I provided Baldacchino that information," Borg said.

However he denied that he had lied to the resident, explaining that a transport safety audit later highlighted an issue.

“No one is lying to you, as an authority, we take such audits very seriously, especially as currently there is a court case involving a car accident in Zurrieq with similar ficus trees. So if the safety audit is saying that these trees need to be removed, then we must follow such decisions."

He said that ERA provided permission for the removal of the trees.

Works currently on-going next to the two Fiscus trees at Triq In-Nutar Zarb

Emvin Taylor, who lives on the road, said that he is "baffled" by the treatment of residents.

"The two trees will be removed and the road leading up to the end of our house is now expected to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and three lanes of traffic,” Taylor told Times of Malta.

He said residents want the length of a proposed merge lane reduced so that the trees can stay and they will have space on the pavement to safely exit their driveway.

“I want my five year old daughter to know I fought hard to keep these beautiful trees," he added.

Baldacchino said the plan to remove the trees was "extremely disappointing" after they had repeatedly raised the issue with various entities.

Infrastructure Malta said that during a safety review, Transport Malta asked Infrastructure Malta to redesign the junction between Triq L-Imdina and Triq In-Nutar Zarb road as it could pose safety risks to road users.

It said the only way to tackle the issue was to fit a new merging lane, which required the two trees to be uprooted, insisting they would be transplanted in another location.

Infrastructure Malta said other options posed by residents "did not adequately resolve the flagged safety risk” and the new path on the road would be "wide enough to be accessible to all".