Two Hibernians football club supporters were killed on this day 70 years ago when fireworks being carried on a truck exploded in Pietá, also injuring several other people.

The Pace Grasso tragedy, as it continues to be known, killed Harry Grasso, 20 and Victor Pace, 26.

They were among supporters heading back to Paola from the Empire Stadium in Gżira, after their team lost the second replay of the FA Trophy final to Sliema.

The truck they were travelling in was a former army amphibious vehicle, of the type used by invading armies, able to 'sail' on water before driving up enemy beaches.

Along with the 20 or so supporters, the truck was also carrying a stack of fireworks which had not been used, since the match was lost.

As the truck was driven around Msida Creek, alongside the then torpedo depot, somebody lit a suffarel [squib] and sparks fell on the other fireworks, causing what Times of Malta described at the time as "a terrific explosion".

A newspaper photo showing the scene of the blast.

Debris flew everywhere and the glass windows of nearby houses were shattered.

Among the first to rush to help were sailors from the Royal Navy's HMS Forth, the submarines mothership which was a familiar sight at Msida Creek at the time.

Surgeon Lieutenant Kerr was one of the first to assist, arriving within one minute of the blast, eyewitnesses had said. One of the victims was actually treated on board the ship before being taken to St Luke's Hospital, just up the hill.

Harry Grasso and Victor Pace died within hours. Of the injured, Wigi Vassallo was in danger of dying but managed to pull through. Victor's brother Albert was also among the injured who survived.

Also injured were a young woman and a 14-month-old baby who were on a balcony overlooking the site. The woman suffered burns to one of her feet and the baby hurts his hands when glass panes shattered.

Large, separate funerals for the victims were held a few days after the tragedy.

The Schreiber football ground, built on top of wartime construction debris, was named after the two victims in the 1980s and became the Pace Grasso stadium.

Part of the site is now occupied by the Censu Moran health centre, which is under construction.