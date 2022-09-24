Russian authorities on Saturday detained more than 700 people at protests against partial mobilisation ordered this week by President Vladimir Putin, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.
The police monitoring group counted at least 707 people detained in 32 cities across Russia, nearly half of them in Moscow, at rallies following the partial mobilisation designed to bolster Russia's operation in Ukraine.
