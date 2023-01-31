A total of 7,144 non-EU workers in Malta formed part of the construction industry last year, figures tabled in parliament on Tuesday revealed.

According to figures, over 50,591 third-country nationals were registered with employment agency Jobsplus up until June 2022, with around 14 per cent of those working in the construction industry.

The number of TCNs working in that sector jumped by over 1,000 when compared to the previous year.

In 2020, 5,073 TCNs worked in the construction sector.

The figures were provided by Employment Minister Clyde Caruana, answering a parliamentary question by PN MP Ivan Bartolo.

The JobsPlus figures show that work classified as “Administrative and Supportive Service” activities absorbs the highest share of TCN workers.

A total of 7,681 TCNs- 15%- worked in this sector last year.

The sector includes all day-today administrative office jobs, ranging from secretarial to clerical, logistical or other administrative work.

Another popular work sector for TCNs is the hospitality sector, specifically in “accommodation and food” services. A total of 7,267 TCNs were registered in the sector in 2022.

RELATED STORIES Non-EU workers increase tenfold in a decade to top 50,000

Social Security contributions by non-Maltese increased six-fold in a decade

The sectors with the fewest registered non-EU workers include electricity, gas, and air conditioning supply (21), mining & quarrying (56), and agriculture and fishing (317).

Most TCNs need a single work permit to live and work in Malta legally and the permit expires yearly.

To receive a work permit, a TCN must first find employment. The prospective employer must then apply for the employee on the TCN’s behalf with Identity Malta. Identity Malta then forwards the application to JobsPlus and the police.