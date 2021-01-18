A proposed large-scale residential development will take up arable land in the Nadur countryside which will be replaced by 71 apartments, 74 garages and a communal pool.

Residents fear the proposed development could significantly alter the lives of farmers who make use of the fields and raised concerns that the area lacked the appropriate infrastructure to accommodate such a large development.

Located in Triq il-Qortin, the site is made up of three plots, two of which are still used for agricultural purposes. The third plot neighbours a recently completed development.

The area consists of a number of low-lying residential dwellings, with an industrial area at the far end of the road. Much of the surroundings are rural and the street enjoys views of both Daħlet Qorrot and San Blas bays.

Developer Victor Hili, on behalf of Titan Developments Limited, filed the application with architect Ray Demicoli.

Due to its scale, Enemalta has required the development to integrate a substation within the project to supply adequate electricity to the site.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta on condition on anonymity said the project raised a number of concerns, chiefly that it could severely impact the quality of life of permanent residents.

“While the site is mostly in the development zone, the land being proposed for this project is all arable land and still in use,” Mark* said.

“This would set a precedent in the area, leading to the destruction of existing fields and irreparably harm the farmers who still work them.

“This road is also not connected to the sewer system. When drainage overflows, it floods into the fields, causing a lot of damage. The system is already overstretched with the current residential situation, I cannot imagine what will happen after such a significant increase.”

Residents objecting to the development were also concerned on how the development could affect access to the nearby Natura 2000 site and how the sudden increase in residents will impact the parking situation in the narrow road.

“It’s a monstrosity to build 70 flats in the middle of the countryside,” Maria* said.

“Such a proposal is disrespectful to residents. It proposes mass destruction of the countryside, with modern design features that do not fit in with the character of the rural setting.

“Not only does it take away our beautiful views but also aims to be an eyesore,” she added.

“This is a quiet area; 71 apartments and a communal swimming pool will drive up the noise and pollution and severely reduce the quality of life of those who live here.”

Plans for the development may be viewed on the Planning Authority’s website under the permit number PA/00085/21.

* Note: names have been changed.