A total of 71 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 147 recovered, bringing Malta's number of active cases down to 1,058.

According to data published by the health authorities on Saturday, there were no COVID-linked deaths over the past 24 hours.

The health authorities also said that 33 people with COVID are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive care.

The average age of the people who tested positive for COVID on Friday was 45.

Photo: Facebook

Vaccination

Meanwhile, a total of 394,589 people in Malta are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 773,225 doses have been administered in the past few months.

On Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said from mid-September, an additional booster dose will be given to the immuno-compromised people and those in homes for the elderly.