Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, as the number of virus patients requiring hospital treatment shot up to 15.

Data released by the Health Ministry showed that 43 virus patients recovered over the past day. As a result, the number of active virus cases currently stands at 1080.

On Saturday, 12 virus patients were being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with one of them undergoing intensive treatment. One patient remained in the ITU on Sunday.

With concerns mounting over a rise in cases and potential global spread of a new variant of concern, Omicron, authorities have said that they intend to speed up the rollout of booster vaccine doses.

And Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday urged the people to take the booster jab, saying Malta had managed to return to normality thanks to its vaccination programme.

So far, more than 110,000 booster doses have been administered, with priority given to the elderly, healthcare workers and frontline educators and the immunocompromised.

The rollout will proceed according to age, with over 50s the next in line to receive their third doses.

A total of 113,857 booster doses were administered have so far been administered out of a total of 949,337 vaccines given.

Eligibility for vaccines is expected to be broadened in the coming weeks, following EMA approval of use of a weakened version of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Health authorities have said that they expect to begin the process of inoculating children "in the coming weeks".