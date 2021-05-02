A 72-year-old was grievously injured when he was attacked by two people in St Julian’s on Sunday after he stopped them from damaging a parked Civil Protection Department vehicle.

The culprits have now been arrested, the police said.

They said the incident happened in Triq il-Kbira at 6.45am.

The 72-year-old, who is from St Julian’s was attacked by an Irish man and a Spanish woman, both 23, who also live in St Julian’s, when the elderly man approached and stopped them.

They escaped but were arrested in Triq Karmnu, St Julian’s some time later and are now being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

St Julian’s district police are investigating.