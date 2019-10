A 72-year-old man from Vittoriosa was seriously injured on Saturday when he was hit by a motorbike in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Wied at 8.30pm.

The bike, a Piaggio Vespa GTS, was being ridden by a 52-year-old man from Valletta.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.