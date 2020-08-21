The coronavirus has claimed its tenth victim in Malta: a 72-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health authorities said the man tested positive on August 14, and had other underlying health conditions.

He was initially treated at St Thomas Hospital and was later transferred to Mater Dei.

Malta last registered a coronavirus-related death almost three months ago on May 29, when a 68-year-old man died at Mater Dei after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 linked death in Malta was registered on April 8, a month after the first virus case was reported.

The youngest coronavirus victim is 53-year-old heart surgeon and university lecturer Aaron Casha. His death was announced on May 13, four days after being diagnosed with the virus. He too had serious underlying health issues.

The oldest victim is a 97-year-old man who died on May 27. He was the third patient at Karin Grech Hospital to die after being diagnosed with the virus.

The health authorities are urging the public to follow their advice.

On Thursday, Malta recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 after a record 3,030 tests were carried out.